This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Lake Creek High School’s Madalyn Davis.

A freshman for Lake Creek’s powerhouse softball team, she bats fourth in her first year and has proven to be a team player.

“I’m excited. That just shows that we have young talent, and with eight seniors, we got kids that are able to step in,” said head coach Michelle Rochinski.

Congratulations to Madalyn for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!