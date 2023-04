The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe High School’s Sidne Peters.

Peters, according to head coach Andrew Whittington, is an example of a student-athlete, with .386 BA and six home runs, she is getting it done bringing Santa Fe to state.

“She works hard, she’s coachable, she makes phenomenal grades, she’s the complete package,” he said. “She’s the cornerstone of this program.”

Congratulations to Sidne for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!