This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Tomball High’s Carolina Fowlkes.

Fowlkes is headed to College of Charleston to play Division I Soccer. According to Head Coach Tori Parsons, she sets goals for herself on and off the field.

“She wrote her goals during the beginning of the year -- becoming team captain, lead in scores, and just to make a huge impact for the team,” she said.

Congratulations to Carolina for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!