KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Ridge Point’s Kellen Gradisar

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week is Ridge Point High School’s Kellen Gradisar.

Gradisar had an undefeated season during his junior year and followed up his dominance during his senior year.

“He’s a pitcher that doesn’t have any fear,” said Clinton Welch, head coach for Ridge Point High School’s baseball team. “When he’s out there, he’s gonna throw a good game, throw three strikes, and that’s uncommon for this level.”

Congratulations to Kellen for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!