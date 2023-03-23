Rockets’ season coming to a close

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 13: Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Toyota Center on December 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – There are only a couple of weeks before the Houston Rockets’ season comes to a close. They’ve saved some of their best basketball for last as they have won half of their last 10 games.

The biggest development over their recent stretch is the improvement of rookie and third overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. In addition to a handful of 30-plus-point performances, he’s come through in the clutch for Clutch City.

Against the Celtics, in the waning seconds of the ball game, he got a stop against Jayson Tatum to prevent a buzzer-beating basket and he followed that up with a pull-up three-point jumper with less than second remaining to down their division rival, the New Orleans Pelicans.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Stephen Silas’ seat

I’m not sure if anybody’s job in the association is more uncertain than head coach Stephen Silas. The Rockets are at risk of having the worst record in the league for the third straight season all under his watch. How the Rockets play in their remaining games could be the difference in whether he gets another year.

The race for Wemby

As Houston season comes to a close, will they be one of the three worst teams in the league? If so, it would give them the highest chances of potentially drafting generational prospect, Victor Wembanyama. For a team that’s been tanking, and it might be in their best interest to continue to end up on the “L” column to boost their likelihood of a higher draft pick.

Remaining schedule

March 24 - Rockets vs Grizzlies - 7 p.m.

March 26 - Rockets vs Grizzlies - 7 p.m.

March 27 - Rockets vs Cavaliers - 5 p.m.

March 29 - Rockets vs Knicks - 6:30 p.m.