‘Quite the adjustment so far’: Texans new head coach DeMeco Ryans discusses draft picks, preparation ahead of 2023 season

HOUSTON – On day two of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Houston Texans again were well represented.

New head coach DeMeco Ryans met with the national media and spoke at the podium for 15 minutes.

Ryans then broke off with the small group of local media, including KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and Texans insider for Click2Houston.com, Aaron Wilson.

After the group interview, Ryans spoke one-on-one with McIlvoy.

“It’s has been quite the adjustment so far,” Ryans said, referencing the work pace since he took the Texans job. “It helps having great help around with all the moving pieces. It’s not all about one person, it’s all about the team.”

“It’s been fun putting the staff together and it’s taken a lot of time. I want to make sure we are getting the right guys and what’s best for us as a team. It’s the right way to do it to get the guys in place and I know we got the right guys.”

Ryans can relate to what the NFL Combine week is like because he has been there before. He was in Indy prior to being drafted in 2006 by the Texans.

“It’s about making these guys comfortable in a hectic situation,” he said. “A lot is coming at these guys fast, answering questions. I want to make them comfortable and at ease so they can be themselves. High character guys is what drives the culture of the team. If we want the right culture, we have to build it with the right people.”