KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Houston Christian HS’s Loghan Johnson and D’Asia Thomas

STAFFORD, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week are Houston Christian HS’s Loghan Johnson and D’Asia Thomas.

Both Loghan and D’Asia led the Mustangs to a 24-7 season and a second straight SPC title. Both players are Division I signees and were nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

“It’s all a huge blessing,” Loghan said. “As I continue forward with my basketball career, I want to continue to reach those goals.”

“It’s every girl’s dream to be part of the McDonald’s All-American game,” D’Asia said. “Just to be nominated, I didn’t think I’d get this far.”

Congratulations to both of you on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!