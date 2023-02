The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Stafford High School soccer star Jonathan Rincones.

Ricones, a junior, is described as the ‘spark plug’ as part of the Stafford soccer team.

“He’s got a little extra gear in him,” said head coach Ruben Perez. “He’s not real tall but he’s got that extra gear in him.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week, Jonathan!