Rockets head coach returns to bench after passing of his father, Paul Silas

The Houston Rockets coach, Stephan Silas, returned to the bench Tuesday following the death of his father, Paul Silas. He was 79.
Paul Silas was a three-time National Basketball Players Association champion and longtime coach.
The Fertitta Family and Rockets organization made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, stating, ”The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time.”
The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 11, 2022
Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also shared his condolences Tuesday in a statement on Twitter:
“We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas,” he wrote. “Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family.”
We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas. Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family. -Adam— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
Before the Rockets took on the Phoenix Suns in Tuesday’s game, Stephen Silas was greeted with hugs from Chris Paul and Mismack Biyombo, according to NBC Sports.
Stephan Silas spoke publicly about his father’s passing for the first time. Click here to read more.