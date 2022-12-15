Rockets head coach returns to bench after passing of his father, Paul Silas

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 13: Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Toyota Center on December 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets coach, Stephan Silas, returned to the bench Tuesday following the death of his father, Paul Silas. He was 79.

Paul Silas was a three-time National Basketball Players Association champion and longtime coach.

The Fertitta Family and Rockets organization made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, stating, ”The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time.”

The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.



Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 11, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also shared his condolences Tuesday in a statement on Twitter:

“We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas,” he wrote. “Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family.”

We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas. Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family. -Adam — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

Before the Rockets took on the Phoenix Suns in Tuesday’s game, Stephen Silas was greeted with hugs from Chris Paul and Mismack Biyombo, according to NBC Sports.

Stephan Silas spoke publicly about his father’s passing for the first time. Click here to read more.