Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey records 700th career tackle: ‘A good milestone to reach’

Houston Texans logo is seen in detail on the back of a jersey during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – In a losing cause, Texans veteran middle linebacker and defensive team captain Christian Kirksey achieved a career milestone.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-10 defeat to the Washington Commanders, Kirksey recorded the 700th tackle of his career when he tackled rookie running back Brian Robinson for a loss of one yard.

Kirksey, the Texans’ defensive signal caller, had seven tackles and one quarterback hit. He was recognized during the game on the stadium scoreboard.

Kirksey now has the 11th most tackles among active NFL players with 705 for his career.

“I didn’t even notice it,” Kirksey said. “I was so into the game that I was locked into the next play, but it’s definitely a good milestone to reach.”

A former Cleveland Browns third-round draft pick from Iowa, Kirksey has 72 tackles this season.

“He’s provided great leadership,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “All those things you expect from a captain is exactly who he is.”

