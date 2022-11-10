‘If they win, I win too’: Cancer survivor first person in line to meet Astros star José Altuve at Academy Sports

Lisa Valverde has been in line since 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. She’s celebrating in a big way and is excited to meet one of her favorite Astros superstars.

HOUSTON – Fans camped out overnight at two Academy Sports stores to meet Astros superstars and World Series champions José Altuve and Alex Bregman Thursday.

The event with Alex Bregman is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Meyerland store, located at 8715-A W Loop S. José Altuve is scheduled to be at the Pasadena location, located at 4627 East Sam Houston Pkwy S., at 7 p.m.

Fans brought along blow-up mattresses, chairs, tents, blankets and coolers. The line outside the Pasadena store was wrapped around the building.

Lisa Valverde has been in line since 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. She’s celebrating in a big way and is excited to meet one of her favorite Astros superstars.

“I went to my radiation treatment for cancer and yesterday I was cleared. I’m cancer FREE and I said, ‘You know how I’m going to celebrate my cancer free? I’m going to get Altuve’s autograph and I’m going to be the first person in line,’ and yeah, I was the first person in line,” Valverde said.

Valverde says she’s been battling cervical cancer for a year.

“At times, I wanted to give up, but I kept going because of my children and grandchildren because I can’t give up. The Astros won and gave us a World Series and if they win, I win too,” Valverde said.

Valverde said she is thankful for fans who’ve been super helpful. She was able to go home, take a shower and eat while someone held her spot in line. Fans outside even reenacted a bell-rining ceremony in honor of her being cancer-free.

“I got a lot of friends who’ve gone through cancer and have beat it, fortunately,” Astros fan Rick Olszak said. “She didn’t get a chance to ring the bell, she wanted to come meet Altuve (Go Astros) so I had a bell in the backyard and I said I’m going to take and let her ring the bell.”

“That meant everything to me. That was awesome. So unexpected and it made my day,” Valverde said.

Fans will be able to get photos, and autographs and interact with the players. They will also be able to find Astros World Series t-shirts, hats, novelty items and more.

On Wednesday, fans waited in line for over 20 hours to meet Astros players Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Cristian Javier.