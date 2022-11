The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Heights High School Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos.

The Heights HS senior does it all on the court as a co-captain of the team while sporting a 4.6 GPA -- she’s at the top 6% of the class.

“She is just awesome,” Head volleyball coach Chelsea Lewis told KPRC 2. “She’s smart, she’s funny, one of my favorite players.”

Congratulations on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week, Austyn!