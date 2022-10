NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with the American League Championship Series trophy after winning game four against the New York Yankees to advance to the World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – As the Houston Astros prepare for the World Series, many Houstonians are making bets on the team’s win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This is the Astros’ fifth World Series appearance, according to Major League Baseball. They won the series in 2017.

Also, the Phillies clinched during the NLCS, and the two teams go head to head in Game 1 on Oct. 28.

Who do you think is going to win the World Series, and by how much? Vote and post your comment below: