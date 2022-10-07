86º

#LevelUp ⚾: Houston Astros to kick off 2022 postseason with rally at City Hall

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Are you ready to #LevelUp, Houston?

The Astros are getting a little break right now but the city is still getting pumped up for the postseason!

The ‘Stros are teaming up with the City of Houston to kick off their postseason with a rally Friday at City Hall.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at 01 Bagby St.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, general manager James Click, manager Dusty Baker, shortstop Jeremy Peña and outfielder Chas McCormick will arrive at 12:30 p.m.

The Astros wrapped up the regular season Wednesday with 106 wins. They locked up the number one seed and they get a five-day break.

But the question remains - who will the Astros play in the ALDS? They’ll face either the Seattle Mariners or the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stay up to date with the Astros here.

