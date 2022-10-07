LevelUp ⚾: Houston Astros to kick off 2022 postseason with rally at City Hall

Houston Astros to kick off 2022 postseason with rally at City Hall

HOUSTON – Are you ready to #LevelUp, Houston?

The Astros are getting a little break right now but the city is still getting pumped up for the postseason!

The ‘Stros are teaming up with the City of Houston to kick off their postseason with a rally Friday at City Hall.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at 01 Bagby St.

Tomorrow we are teaming up with the City of @HoustonTX to kickoff the 2022 #Postseason at Houston City Hall.



While the event starts at 11 AM, GM James Click, Manager Dusty Baker, IF Jeremy Peña, and OF Chas McCormick will arrive at 12:30 PM.



See y'all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/5KlzSUdsPI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 6, 2022

Mayor Sylvester Turner, general manager James Click, manager Dusty Baker, shortstop Jeremy Peña and outfielder Chas McCormick will arrive at 12:30 p.m.

The Astros wrapped up the regular season Wednesday with 106 wins. They locked up the number one seed and they get a five-day break.

But the question remains - who will the Astros play in the ALDS? They’ll face either the Seattle Mariners or the Toronto Blue Jays.

