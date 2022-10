Congratulations to our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week, Howard Smith!

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Howard Smith, a running back at Sam Houston High School.

Smith helped lead the Tigers to their first 3-0 start since 1970.

Charles Brown, Sam Houston Head Football Coach, convinced smith to try football last year and he’s been dominant for Tigers ever since.

He even led them to a win through an injury this past week.

Congratulations Howard on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week!