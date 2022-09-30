KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Episcopal HS Quarterback Karson Gordon

Gordon is the quarterback at Episcopal High School.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

CINCO RANCH, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Karson Gordon, the quarterback for Episcopal High School.

Gordon’s led the Knights to a 4 and 1 start after transferring to Episcopal from Ridge Point High School. He’s a junior and also the number one national triple jumper.

“He was 100% unanimous, selected captain within a week,” said Steve Leisz, Episcopal High School head football coach.

“My dad raised me to be a leader,” said Gordon. “I’ve been a quarterback since day one, since 5 years old, flag football, I’ve been a quarterback.”

Congratulations Karson on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week!