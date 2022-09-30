KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Episcopal HS Quarterback Karson Gordon

CINCO RANCH, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Karson Gordon, the quarterback for Episcopal High School.
Gordon’s led the Knights to a 4 and 1 start after transferring to Episcopal from Ridge Point High School. He’s a junior and also the number one national triple jumper.
“He was 100% unanimous, selected captain within a week,” said Steve Leisz, Episcopal High School head football coach.
“My dad raised me to be a leader,” said Gordon. “I’ve been a quarterback since day one, since 5 years old, flag football, I’ve been a quarterback.”
Congratulations Karson on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week!