Source: Jets sign offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi off Texans practice squad

The New York Jets are signing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to their 53-man roster off of the Texans’ practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Ogbuehi is a former Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick from Texas A&M.

He played for Texans offensive line coach George Warhop previously with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ogbuehi (6-foot-5, 306 pounds) was with the Bengals before they declined the fifth-year option on Ogbuehi and he became a free agent in 2019.

Ogbuehi has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans.

He has played in 60 games with 57 career starts.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com