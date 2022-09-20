Congrats, Astros! The Stros have won the American League West for the 5th time in 6 years

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, is hugged by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – In game 148 of the 162-game regular season, the Astros are once again American League West Champions.

The Astros, who had a magic number of 1 entering Monday night’s game in Tampa, beat the Rays 4-0 to secure another division title.

The Astros continue their dominant run by winning their 5th AL West Title in the past six years. The only time they did not win the crown was in the shortened pandemic season of 2020.

The Astros now set their sights on winning the top seed in the American League, which they currently are in control of over the New York Yankees with 14 games left to play this season, which ends Oct. 2.

The Astros will get a bye in the wild-card round, and if the postseason were to open on Tuesday, they would play the winner of the Tampa or Toronto best of three series.