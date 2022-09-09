KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Texas City’s Kenyon Parker

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KATY – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is a standout wide receiver for the Texas City High School football team.

Senior Kenyon Parker is the team’s leading receiver, but he also is setting an example by being a leader in the classroom and sporting a 3.8 GPA.

“First and foremost, you’re a student,” said Parker. “If you don’t get it done out here (school), then you can’t get it done out here (football field).”

“They raised him the correct way,” said Shone Evans, Texas City Head Football coach in reference to Parker’s parents. “They let him know that education is most important and he’s carried it on.”

Congratulations Kenyon Parker on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!