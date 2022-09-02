KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Katy Tompkin’s Tendai Titley

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KATY – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is an outstanding volleyball player for Katy Tompkins High School.

Senior Tendai Titley is an outside hitter who’s leading the Lady Falcons to a #1 6A area ranking.

Titley says she and her team put in a lot of work and are constantly focused on getting better.

“She is mature and she is confident and she’s a vocal leader for us,” said Allison Merrell, Tompkins HS Head Volleyball Coach. “She’s also a physical leader for us.”

Titley is heading to play volleyball for Bradley University after graduation.

Congratulations, Tendai Titley, on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!