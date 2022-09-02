KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Katy Tompkin’s Tendai Titley

KATY – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is an outstanding volleyball player for Katy Tompkins High School.
Senior Tendai Titley is an outside hitter who’s leading the Lady Falcons to a #1 6A area ranking.
Titley says she and her team put in a lot of work and are constantly focused on getting better.
“She is mature and she is confident and she’s a vocal leader for us,” said Allison Merrell, Tompkins HS Head Volleyball Coach. “She’s also a physical leader for us.”
Titley is heading to play volleyball for Bradley University after graduation.
Congratulations, Tendai Titley, on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!