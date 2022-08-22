Pearland All-Stars to face undefeated Honolulu, Hawaii team in Little League World Series

Pearland Little Leaguers headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT – The undefeated Pearland All-Stars Little League team is getting ready for game two at the World Series on Monday night when they will face Hawaii, another team that hasn’t lost.

“Definitely going to be a harder game than it was, more competition. But you know, that’s what we came here for,” said catcher Ethan Richardson.

The Hawaii team already threw a no-hitter at the series.

Monday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Houston time.

“We have good friendships, and we also work as a team and we just have good attitudes toward things,” pitcher Kaiden “Bubs” Shelton said, including that he thinks the team has a pretty good chance going into the game.

On Friday night, Hawaii’s team manager and Rustin Hiyoto (OF/P), were both barred from participating in the West Region’s game because of Little League’s health and safety guidelines.

It’s not clear if either will be allowed to participate in Monday night’s game.