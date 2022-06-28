STILL TIME TO VOTE: Houston Astros players Altuve, Alvarez lead All-Star vote totals

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Two of the top Houston Astros players are atop the American League leader board for All-Star votes, according to an update released Monday.

José Altuve has more than 1.15 million votes -- which is a nearly 200,000 vote lead over the next closest second basemen in his category. In his career, Altuve has been an All-Star seven times, including four as a starter.

Yordan Álvarez is on his way to playing his first All-Star game by already securing 1.37 million votes -- nearly 400,000 more than the next highest player vying for a designated hitter spot.

The voting helps determine the starting lineups for MLB’s All-Star Game, which will be played on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Other Astros are on the All-Star ballots but trailing the leaders in their categories.

Martin Maldonado is in fourth place for catchers. Yuli Gurriel is in fifth place in the first baseman category. For third basemen, Alex Bregman is also in fifth place. Jeremy Pena is in fourth for shortstops.

The top three from each position other than the outfield, where it’s the top nine vote-getters, will advance to the second phase of voting, with votes reset, to ultimately decide the starters at each position.

Michael Brantley (9th place), Kyle Tucker (10th place), and Chas McCormick (15th place) are on the ballot for outfielders.

The All-Star starting finalists after the first phase of voting will be announced on June 30, with the second phase between July 5-July 8, before the starters are unveiled on July 8.

If you want to see Astros players in the All-Star spotlight, you can vote up to five times a day here: https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot?affiliateId=asb-headline-mlb-2022

Voting closes in phase one on June 30 at 12:59 p.m. Houston time.