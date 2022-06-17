Second Baptist School duo claims TAPPS Sand Volleyball State Championship

HOUSTON – With school out for the summer, most high school students heading to the beach are doing so for a little much-needed rest and relaxation.

For Second Baptist School’s Madi Hobbs ’25 and Riley Tackett ’24, their most recent trip to the beach wasn’t for recreation but competition.

The duo represented the Eagles at the 2022 TAPPS Sand Volleyball State Tournament at the Game On Sports Complex in Fort Worth. Playing in the Diamond Division, the duo went undefeated and brought home a State Championship in sand volleyball.

“It was so exciting!” Second Baptist volleyball coach Chandace Tryon said. “Both girls have been playing at Third Coast, but to see them win while representing SBS was great!”

Third Coast Volleyball Club is the premier beach volleyball facility of Houston and the entire Gulf Coast.

The duo, coached by SBS junior varsity coach Alyssa Meyer during the sand volleyball tournament, opened the tournament in pool play, and went 3-0, defeating their opponents 21-7, 21-7 and 21-12, in Pool D play.

This advanced them to the Venice Bracket. There, they won their first match 26-18, second match 27-25 and then the State Championship match 25-14 to go a perfect 6-0.

Finding success this summer on the sand, Tryon believes will pay huge dividends come the fall once they step back into the gym at Second Baptist School.

“Madi and Riley are both returners who will take on big roles this season,” Tryon said. “I think this experience allowed them to level up their chemistry with each other, which I’m sure will translate to indoor.”

Last season, Second Baptist School advanced to the TAPPS 5A State Semifinals with Hobbs (115 kills, 105 digs) and Tackett (12 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks) being a part of that run.

“Riley is very skilled in several areas of the game, but I’m looking forward to the competitiveness she’ll bring to our team environment,” Tryon said. “She strives to win every single time she’s on the court, whether it’s a game or a drill, she’s getting after it and that’s the attitude we need in our gym to be successful.

“Madi is also highly skilled. She’s a six-rotation outside who we ask a lot of. This season we’re going to take advantage of her ability to create shots and see the court to score.”