Houston Astros place star rookie Jeremy Peña on injured list

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros announced Wednesday they have placed star rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña on the 10-day injured list with left thumb discomfort.

Peña had gotten hurt on a diving attempt defensively when the Astros played the Rangers on Monday. He stayed in Monday’s game, but was sent back to Houston the next day to be seen by the team doctor before Wednesday’s news of Peña being placed on the injured list.

In 54 games so far in his rookie season, Peña has quickly made an impact and is undoubtedly one of the current top candidates for American League Rookie of the Year. The shortstop leads all rookies in the majors with nine home runs and also ranks third among American League rookies in both runs and RBI, while batting .277 with six stolen bases. Peña currently ranks fourth on the Astros in home runs, runs, and RBI.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Astros have recalled J.J. Matijevic, who can play both the infield or the outfield, from Triple-A Sugar Land. In 39 games with the Space Cowboys, Matijevic is batting .313 with 12 home runs (tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League) and 35 RBI (tied for 10th in the league), with 27 runs and eight stolen bases. This will be Matijevic’s second stint with the big club this season after five at-bats in late April.