Will Houston be a host city for the 2026 World Cup? A big week gets underway

HOUSTON – This is a big week for the city of Houston as we all wait for FIFA’s decision regarding United States host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The long list is impressive, but Houston, led by President of the Houston 2026 Bid Committee Chris Canetti, has put together a plan to FIFA that checks every box imaginable.

Houston has proven it can handle world-class sporting events throughout the years by hosting Super Bowls, Final Fours, All-Star Games along with many major international soccer events at NRG Stadium.

Will Houston get the good news on Thursday afternoon? While we all wait, you can check out the video above of KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy sitting down to talk about the bid process with Canetti.