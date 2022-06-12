Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville

Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch (33), catcher Troy Claunch (12) and teammates celebrate after the final out against Louisville during an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 on Saturday to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series.

Texas A&M (42-18) is heading to its seventh CWS looking for its first championship. Louisville (42-21-1) has made five CWS appearances — four of them since 2013 — without a title. The Aggies beat the Cardinals 5-4 in Friday's opener.

Jacob Palisch took the mound in the ninth for the Aggies after Brad Rudis gave up a lead-off single to Christian Knapczyk. Palisch struck out Metzinger swinging on a full count for the first out and Dalton Rushing flied out to left field for the second. Knapczyk took second on a wild pitch, but Palisch struck out clean-up hitter Jack Payton swinging to end the game with his fifth save.

Louisville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Rushing's two-run homer. The Aggies pulled even in the third on Rock's bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by Austin Bost.

The Cardinals took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on Payton's two-out RBI single, but Ryan Targac homered to left-center on the first pitch from Riley Phillips in the sixth to knot the score at 3-3.

The Aggies rallied in the ninth after Trevor Werner was hit by a pitch from Ryan Hawks (5-3) with one out. Jack Moss singled Werner to third and Rock followed with his sac fly.

Will Johnston (3-1) worked a scoreless 1 2/3 innings to get the win.

