SPRING WRAP: Eagles Build Upon Success From 2021 Into 2022 Spring Sports

TENNIS

THE 2022 TENNIS SEASON SAW STELLAR PERFORMANCES FROM THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL EAGLES.

On the women’s side, Caroline Chapman ‘22 had a solid showing in the TAPPS 5A singles competition. In the opening round, Chapman defeated Maria Barba of TMI Episcopal (6-4, 6-4) and then Rosalie Tuslova of The Brook Hill School (6-0, 6-0) to advance to the state quarterfinals, where she finished her season strong.

On the men’s side, it was Dariush Boujabadi ‘22 that advanced to the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament in singles play and in doubles play it was Elliott Preston ‘24 and Stella Baird ‘24 who advanced to the tournament.

TRACK & FIELD

IT WAS ANOTHER GREAT SEASON FOR THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL EAGLES IN TRACK & FIELD.

At the TAPPS South Regional Meet, CJ Hobbs ‘23, who was a standout during cross country season finishing eighth at the TAPPS Cross Country State Meet, took fourth in the 3200-meter race with a time of 9:58.05 – a personal best.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Jacob Pedersen ’22 advanced to the state meet with a time of 16.60 in the Regional Championship. In the triple jump, Garrett Hughes ’23 advanced to the state meet reaching 42-feet-10.50-inches.

In the discus, Alec Williams ’22 made it to the state meet with a toss of 117-feet-6-inches, while Emily Rogers ’23 clocked a time of 12.73 in the 100-meter dash to advance. In the high jump Olivia Smith ’24 cleared 4-feet-10- inches to take second at the Regional Championships and advance to State.

Second Baptist School sent a strong contingency to the 2022 TAPPS Track & Field State Championships.

The Eagles sent six individual representatives and their men’s 4x100-meter relay team (Mark McNeil ’24, Schulyer Clark ’22, Eli Smith ’22 and Everett Skillern ’22) to the meet in Waco.

At the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet, Hughes took bronze in the triple jump (42-feet-7-inches) and Hobbs finished fifth in the 3200-meter race (10:07.28). Emily Rogers ’23 took fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.48) and Olivia Smith ‘24 took fifth in the high jump clearing 4-feet-10-inches.

Other state performances included Williams in the discus, reaching 123-feet9-inches, Pedersen took seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (16.65) and the men’s 4x100 meter relay took seventh with a time of 44.74.

GOLF

THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL MEN’S GOLF TEAM PIECED TOGETHER A NICE 2022 SEASON.

In early May, the men traveled to the Gleannloch Pines Golf Club for the TAPPS South Regional Tournament. There, Second Baptist School finished third as a team to qualify for the TAPPS Golf State Tournament.

Freshman Carson Elder led the Eagles’ squad with a team low score shooting a one-round score of 75, which was good for a ninth place finish individually. He was followed by brothers Patrick Elder ‘22 and Matthew Elder ‘25 with an 80 and 83, repectively. Nate King ‘25 shot an 84 and Hank Huthnance ‘22 scored an 86.

The golf team saw growth in the 2022 season and the leadership of the veteran players could be felt on the course.

BASEBALL

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL BASEBALL PROVED TO BE THE BEST ON THE DIAMOND IN TAPPS DISTRICT 5 ONCE AGAIN IN 2022. JUST LIKE THEY DID THE YEAR BEFORE.

At the end of April, with an 18-9 victory over Fort Bend Christian Academy, the Eagles moved to 9-1 in district play and secured the District Championship for a second-straight season.

Luke Pettitte ‘23 raked at the dish in 2022 for Second Baptist School. Pettitte hit for .329 with a team-leading 37 RBIs in the regular season. He also led the team with four home runs. Leighton Reddy ‘22 registered 26 RBIs while hitting .400, Noah Weisser ‘22 hit for .364 with 19 RBIs and a team-leading nine doubles, while JD Crisp ‘24 hit .397 with 18 RBIS, eight doubles and three home runs.

On the mound, Second Baptist School unleashed its three-headed monster.

Turner Murdock ‘24 emerged as the ace of the staff in the regular season going 7-1 in 13 appearances with a 1.50 ERA. Murdock, who also quarterbacked the football team to the TAPPS 5A State Title game in December, struck out 45 in 37 1/3 innings. Along with Murdock, Pettitte also logged some big innings going 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA, 85 strikeouts to just 21 walks in 45 2/3 innings.

Texas A&M-commit Ty Baker was 3-0 with a 1.98 ERA, 26 strikeouts to just six walks in 17 2/3 innings.