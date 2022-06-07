LPGA’s Chevron Championship, one of its majors, moving to The Woodlands starting in 2023

Jennifer Kupcho tees off on the 17th hole during the third round of the LPGA Chevron Championship golf tournament Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – One of the LPGA’s five majors, The Chevron Championship, is coming to The Woodlands starting in 2023.

Previously, the golf tournament had been held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, but on Tuesday, the LPGA announced that The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands would be The Chevron Championship’s new home to the major starting in 2023, when the tournament will be played from April 20-23.

“In moving the championship to Houston, it was critical that we find a venue worthy of this historic championship and we could not be more excited about our partnership with Carlton Woods,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a press release.

According to the LPGA’s website, Carlton Woods was chosen as the major’s new home after an extensive process, with “award-winning Championship course designed by Jack Nicklaus, accompanying world-class facilities and enthusiastic leadership team” listed as some of the factors that helped the venue stand out.

“We are so proud to have been selected to host The Chevron Championship,” said Steve Salzman, COO of The Club at Carlton Woods, in the press release. “For the past seven years, we have focused on providing an environment for our female and family membership to flourish, and hosting an LPGA Major aligns perfectly with this ambition.”

The Chevron Championship is one of five major on the LPGA Tour, along with the U.S. Women’s Open, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, AIG Women’s Open, and The Evian Championship. American Jennifer Kupcho won this past year’s tournament in early April.