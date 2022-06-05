UIL STATE SOFTBALL: Liberty repeats as Class 4A State Champions

AUSTIN - When Karen Slack’s team took the field in 2022, she wanted them to do two things - “play with confidence of a state champion and the fight of an underdog”.

That mentality carried the Lady Panthers. A team that returned nine starters off a 33-7 State Championship squad from 2021 and were in line to do something the program has never done before.

As Hollie Thomas looked up into the sky, battling the bright Texas sun, she reached up and caught a foul ball just behind home plate to secure a 5-0 victory over Sweeny on Saturday afternoon at Red & Charlene McCombs Field, Liberty clinched the program's third Class 4A State Championship in four seasons and back-to-back crowns.

"It was a great feeling," Kylie Bishop said. "I feel like we were very underestimated this year because we lost three great seniors. This win was meaningful to us as a team."

Sweeny finished the year 31-10 overall and made their first State title game appearance since 1996.

Ad

Liberty improved to 38-6 overall with the victory and is the first Class 4A program to win back-to-back titles since Lufkin Hudson did it in 2012 and 2013. They are the most recent since Class 3A Rains did it in 2019 and 2021.

Bishop, who finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs was named the Class 4A State Championship Game MVP.

"I was just like, this is so awesome," Bishop said about winning MVP.

Kamdyn Chandler started for the Lady Panthers in the circle and allowed no runs on four hits with six walks and three strikeouts. Chandler finished the season 29-5 overall.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st Liberty's Kylie Bishop doubles to left field, Hollie Thomas scores (1-0 Liberty) Liberty's Kamdyn Chandler singles to center, Kylie Bishop scores (2-0 Liberty) Liberty's Marina Bourgeios scores on a wild pitch (3-0 Liberty)

Top 2nd

Liberty’s Bailee Slack steals second and scores on a throwing error (4-0 Liberty) Liberty’s Kylie Bishop doubles to left field, Hollie Thomas scores (5-0 Liberty)