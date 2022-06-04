Deer Park softball aims for back-to-back state titles

The Deer Park softball team has had plenty of success, winning three state titles between 2012 and 2021, but they’ve never done one thing - go back-to-back.
The Lady Deer won in 2012 and 2014, then again last season under head coach Amy Vidal-Bush.
“I get a little speechless when that’s brought up,” Vidal-Bush said of the possibility of another title.
“It would mean the world to me,” said Madison Bailey, a senior infielder on the team.
The Lady Deer are built for it, entering Friday’s state semifinal matchup with Lake Ridge (Mansfield) with a 40-4 record.
Bailey credits her coach’s attention to detail for much of the team’s success.
“She’s very hard on us, but I think she prepares us very well,” said Bailey.
“I think that sometimes you have to be a little nitpicky,” said Vidal-Bush.
That perfectionism has led to a record of 80-12 in the past two seasons with the Lady Deer ranked No. 5 in the nation by Maxpreps - 2nd best in Texas, and the highest of any 6A teams left in the state tournament.
“That’s a real compliment to our program,” said Vidal-Bush of the national ranking.
And we shall see if they reach their goal of going back to back.