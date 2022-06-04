Deer Park softball aims for back-to-back state titles

The Deer Park softball team has had plenty of success, winning three state titles between 2012 and 2021. But, they’ve never done one thing - go back-to-back. now, they have a shot at doing just that. KPRC 2's Ari Alexander explains.

The Deer Park softball team has had plenty of success, winning three state titles between 2012 and 2021, but they’ve never done one thing - go back-to-back.

The Lady Deer won in 2012 and 2014, then again last season under head coach Amy Vidal-Bush.

“I get a little speechless when that’s brought up,” Vidal-Bush said of the possibility of another title.

“It would mean the world to me,” said Madison Bailey, a senior infielder on the team.

The Lady Deer are built for it, entering Friday’s state semifinal matchup with Lake Ridge (Mansfield) with a 40-4 record.

Bailey credits her coach’s attention to detail for much of the team’s success.

“She’s very hard on us, but I think she prepares us very well,” said Bailey.

“I think that sometimes you have to be a little nitpicky,” said Vidal-Bush.

That perfectionism has led to a record of 80-12 in the past two seasons with the Lady Deer ranked No. 5 in the nation by Maxpreps - 2nd best in Texas, and the highest of any 6A teams left in the state tournament.

Ad

“That’s a real compliment to our program,” said Vidal-Bush of the national ranking.

And we shall see if they reach their goal of going back to back.