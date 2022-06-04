Astros place pitcher Blake Taylor on 15-day injured list due to left elbow disconfort

Houston Astros reliever Blake Taylor reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros announced Saturday they’ve placed left-handed relief pitcher Blake Taylor on the 15-day injured list due to left elbow discomfort.

With Taylor out, the Astros have recalled fellow lefty Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Taylor has pitched 19 games so far, all in relief. He is currently 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA over 16 innings, giving up 15 hits, striking out nine, and walking 10.

Mushinski has spent all of 2022 so far with the Space Cowboys. In 13 games in relief, he has an 0-2 record, but has yet to give up an earned run in 13 games spanning 15 innings, striking out 17 with two walks.

The Astros are set to play the Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 3:10 p.m.