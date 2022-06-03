WINTER WRAP: Aldine ISD Winter Sports Have Great 2021-2022 Seasons

BOYS BASKETBALL

WELL, THE TIGEE RIDEAUX EXPERIMENT AT NIMITZ LOOKS TO BE WORKING OUT.

The first-year Nimitz head coach made a huge splash in 2021-22 leading his team to a 21-14 record, a third-place finish in District 14-6A (10-4) and a playoff win over Grand Oaks. What will he do for an encore?

While he says goodbye to senior and co-Defensive Player of the Year McGrover Odili, Rideaux returns co-Newcomer of the Year Dominic Samuel (sophomore), first-teamers Kentrelle Royston and Ja’Varius Thompson and Eric Woods. The Cougars could be special for years to come.

Eisenhower finished fourth in the district and advanced to the playoffs before falling to College Park 50-47 in the first round. Eisenhower coach James Johnson was the co-Coach of the Year.

Davis finished fifth, while MacArthur finished seventh and Aldine in eighth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IN DISTRICT 14-6A, IT WAS NIMITZ AND MACARTHUR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL MAKING IT TO THE BIG DANCE OUT OF ALDINE ISD.

Nimitz went 19-14 overall and 10-4 in district to take third place, while MacArthur went 17-15 overall and 8-6 in district play to make the playoffs. Eisenhower went 7-7 in district, while Aldine went 2-12 and Aldine Davis posted a 1-13 mark.

In the playoffs, MacArthur fell to Conroe (56-28) and Nimitz lost to Grand Oaks (55-37) in the opening round, bringing their seasons to a close.

Once the season was wrapped up, it was awards time.

MacArthur’s Precious Jackson-Sanders was named the District 14-6A MVP for her play, while Eisenhower’s Scejeonna Anderson earned the District 14-6A Defensive Player of the Year award. Nimitz coach Kendra Vanzant was named the District 14-6A Coach of the Year.

BOYS SOCCER

ALDINE ISD TOOK THREE OF THE FOUR PLAYOFF SLOTS OUT OF DISTRICT 14-6A IN 2022 AS NIMITZ, ALDINE AND MACARTHUR ALL MADE THE PLAYOFFS.

Nimitz and Aldine bowed out in the opening round (Nimitz falling to The Woodlands 4-0 and Aldine losing to Grand Oaks 4-1) but MacArthur made a historic run to the Region II Championship.

MacArthur defeated College Park (3-2), Tomball (4-2), Klein (2-0) and Duncanville (2-0) to reach the Regional Championship. There, they fell to The Woodlands 2-1 to close out their season.

When it came to awards season, Aldine ISD was well-represented.

MacArthur’s Jay Hernandez was named the District 14-6A MVP, while Aldine’s Junior Matute and Jester Aguilar earned Offensive Player of the Year. Aldine’s Christopher Gomez earned Keeper of the Year and Sammy Martinez of Aldine Davis was the Newcomer of the Year.

Aldine’s Melbin Barahona was named co-Coach of the Year.

TASCO named MacArthur’s Josue Santos and Hernandez to the secondteam, all-region squad, while Alan Sanchez was an honorable mention, all-region pick.

GIRLS SOCCER

IT WAS A STELLAR SEASON FOR ALDINE ISD SOCCER AS MACARTHUR AND ALDINE HIGH RULED DISTRICT 14-6A. THE LADY GENERALS WENT UNDEFEATED IN DISTRICT PLAY, 10-0, AND WERE LED BY OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ESTRELLA ARRIAZOLA, DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR MONICA ACOSTA AND NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR MADISSON DURAN. IT WAS NO SURPRISE THAT SAUL ZAMORA WAS THE COACH OF THE YEAR.

Big Mac knocked off Willis in the BiDistrict round before being bounced from the playoffs by Cypress Ranch.

The Aldine Mustangs finished second in district play led by District MVP Joselyn Alfaro and Goalkeeper of the Year Yasmin Marmolejo. The ’Stangs fell to College Park in the first round.

Nimitz, Davis and Eisenhower rounded out the bottom half of the district standings.

SWIMMING

ALDINE ISD’S BEST DOVE HEADFIRST INTO THE POOL IN 2022 SEEKING THE FASTEST TIMES AND THEY DID THAT.

At the District 14-6A Championships in January, it was the Aldine Davis girls swim team that shined scoring 112 points and bringing home the District 14-6A crown.

In the girl’s competition, Nimitz finished third with 78 points, MacArthur was fifth with 63, Aldine in sixth with 57 and Eisenhower with 21 in sevenths. On the men’s side, MacArthur took second with 107 points, while Davis took fourth with 58, Aldine in fifth with 52 and Eisenhower in sixth with 38.

Overall, Aldine ISD sent 76 swimmers to the Region II-6A Championships and all five high schools had representation at that meet.