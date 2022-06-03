86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

Houston Astros sign slugger Yordan Alvarez to a 6-year extension, KPRC 2 Sports confirms

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, astros, yordan alvarez
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Winder during the first third of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) (Craig Lassig, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are keeping one of their star sluggers around for the long term, KPRC 2 Sports confirmed.

Several outlets reported Friday that Yordan Álvarez has agreed to a six-year extension worth $115 million.

Álvarez has been one of the Astros’ top power hitters from the time he entered the major leagues in 2019, hitting 27 home runs for 78 RBI in 87 games during his rookie season. Last year, the designated hitter clubbed 33 home runs with 104 RBI. So far this season, in 45 games, Álvarez leads the Astros with 14 home runs and also leads the team with 31 RBI to go with his .272 batting average.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email