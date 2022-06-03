Houston Astros sign slugger Yordan Alvarez to a 6-year extension, KPRC 2 Sports confirms

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Winder during the first third of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are keeping one of their star sluggers around for the long term, KPRC 2 Sports confirmed.

Several outlets reported Friday that Yordan Álvarez has agreed to a six-year extension worth $115 million.

Álvarez has been one of the Astros’ top power hitters from the time he entered the major leagues in 2019, hitting 27 home runs for 78 RBI in 87 games during his rookie season. Last year, the designated hitter clubbed 33 home runs with 104 RBI. So far this season, in 45 games, Álvarez leads the Astros with 14 home runs and also leads the team with 31 RBI to go with his .272 batting average.