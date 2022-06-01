81º

PHOTO GALLERY: Ridge Point Baseball Knocks Off Pearland to Advance to Regional Finals

Ridge Point Baseball is in familiar territory reaching the Region III-6A Finals. The Panthers took down Pearland in the regional semis winning the third game with a final score of 4-2. VYPE was on hand to catch the action. Enjoy the photo gallery below.

Ridge Point will face the defending Region III champs Strake Jesuit and the winner will advance to the state tournament. The first game will be this Thursday at 7:00pm at Schroeder Park, UH.

