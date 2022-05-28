PHOTO GALLERY: Deer Park downs Pearland, punches ticket to UIL State Softball Tournament

HOUSTON - Deer Park will get the chance to defend its crown.

The Deer defeated Pearland 3-0 on Friday night at the University of Houston to sweep the Region III-6A Championship series. This marks back-to-back Regional Championships for Deer Park. Last season, Deer Park went on to win the program's third State Championship.

This is the first time since 2013-2014 that Deer Park has advanced to the UIL State Softball Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

VYPE’s Bradley Collier was on hand for the showdown downtown. Check out some of the best photos from the night.