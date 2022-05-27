WINTER WRAP: Second Baptist Winter Sports Saw Success in 2021-2022

SWIMMING

WHEN IT CAME TO THE POOL, SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL JUNIOR LEIGHTON CHAPMAN TURNED IN AN IMPRESSIVE SEASON FOR THE EAGLES.

Chapman was a key piece to Second Baptist School men bringing home a fifth-place finish at the 2022 TAPPS Division II State Championships. The Eagles finished with 163 total points.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Chapman brought home the silver medal with a time of 1:44.93. In the 500-yard freestyle, it was another silver for Chapman with a time of 4:49.62. Other top finishers for the boys included Sam Milinski ‘25 taking fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:29.63), Brandon Young ‘22 taking 12th in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races and Jackson Tidmore ‘23 placed eighth in the 100- yard breaststroke (1:10.70).

On the women’s side, Second Baptist School came in 14th overall with a score of 69 points. Luella BakkerBarrink took 13th in the 100- yard backstroke (1:11.61).

Ad

WOMENS BASKETBALL

WHEN IT COMES TO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POWERHOUSES IN THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON – FACTOR SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL INTO THAT GROUP.

For a fourth-straight year, the Eagles advanced to the TAPPS Final Four and for a third-straight season reached the TAPPS Division II Championship game.

In February, Second Baptist School, which finished 27-9 overall and 12-0 in district play, rolled through John Paul II (78-38), St. Michael’s (66-44) and Geneva (43-38) to advance to the title game. In the championship, the Eagles fell short to Dallas Christian (47-41) to finish as State Runner-Ups.

With another remarkable season under their belts, the awards flowed in. Olivia Sauvageau ‘24 earned a spot on the TAPPS first-team, all-state team as well as the All-VYPE first team. Olivia Walker ‘23 and Ella Ryan ‘23 both earned TAPPS secondteam, all-state nods as well. Kate Marshall ‘23 was an all-state honorable mention selection.

Ad

Sauvageau led the crew averaging 14.1 points per game, while Ryan racked up 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4 steals per game. Walker netted 12.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per night, while Marshall averaged 12.7 points and seven rebounds per game.

Sauvageau, Walker, Ryan and Marshall were all named first-team, all-district as well. Jazlynn Williams ‘24 earned a second-team, all-district nod, while Chloe Burton ‘22, Emma Wehring ‘24 and Riley Tackett ‘24 all were honorable mention selections.

This Second Baptist School squad is once again very young … meaning we should be writing about yet another trip to the TAPPS Final Four and title game in 2023 again.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL TOOK CARE OF BUSINESS IN DISTRICT PLAY. THE EAGLES WENT ON TO WIN THE DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2022.

In the playoffs, Second Baptist School advanced to the Regional Round after defeating Hyde Park 6-1 in the Area Round.

Ad

Mary Torn ‘24 was named to the TAPPS Division II second-team, all-state squad for offense. Honorable mention, allstate picks included Naomi Konuma ‘22 and Ryan Brooks ‘23.

On the all-district squad, Torn, Konuma and Brooks all earned first-team honors. Amy Menendez ‘25, Rylee Brooks ‘22 and Alexis Gill ‘22 were named second-team, all-district. Chloe McFarland ‘23 and Luella Bakker-Barrink ‘22 were honorable mention picks.

MEN'S SOCCER

DESPITE AN 0-8 START TO THE YEAR, WITH FIVE OF THE EIGHT GAMES BEING DECIDED BY JUST ONE GOAL, THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL MEN FINISHED THE YEAR 6-3-1 TO GO 6-11-1 OVERALL.

With their success came postseason awards. Seniors Riley Good and Schuyler Clark earned first-team, all-district honors, while Stanford Tarkington ‘22 earned a second-team honor. Junior Nathaniel Flato also earned a second-team, alldistrict nod as well.

Good netted 11 goals but then created eight more goal opportunities. Clark is a “solid, consistent leader” and Tarkington is the “most fearless, resilient and passionate guy I’ve ever seen,” described Walker.

Ad

“We preach in Second Baptist School soccer that we want everyone to be faithful to the commitment they’ve made, adaptable to playing different roles and teachable,” Walker said. “Those are the three qualities we really look for in players and the seniors took that seriously.”

MEN'S BASKETBALL

KEVIN MOUTON WAS ABLE TO ONCE AGAIN PUT TOGETHER AN IMPRESSIVE HOOPS SQUAD FOR SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL IN 2022.

The veteran head coach led the Eagles to a secondplace finish in district play and then helped orchestrate an impressive playoff run. Second Baptist School defeated Regents School of Austin (66-49) and St. Augustine (66-54) to advance to the Regional Round.

On the TAPPS 5A All-State squad, Second Baptist School earned a pair of slots. Ralph Manginello ‘23 was named to the second team, while Cole Satterwhite ‘22 was an honorable mention pick.

Manginello and Satterwhite earned firstteam, all-district nods along with sophomore Michael Olaly. Second-team, alldistrict picks included Alec Scarborough ‘24, Cole Claypool ‘23 and Jackson Krueger ‘23. Senior Elijah Mouton and junior Zeke Bullington were named to the honorable mention squad.

Ad

As Kevin Mouton looks towards the 2022-23 season, the optimism around the Eagles’ gym should be high with one all-state and six all-district picks set to return next year.