KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Ridge Point’s Hunter Nichols

Congratulations to pitcher Hunter Nichols of Ridge Point HIgh School - he's our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week! KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy with the presentation

MISSOURI CITY – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is a standout pitcher for the Ridge Point Panthers baseball team. Hunter Nichols is a senior for the Panthers and played a huge role in Ridge Point advancing last weekend after they swept Class 6A No. 1-ranked Katy Tompkins.

In the win, Nichols started and went six innings while striking out eight Falcon hitters along the way. Ridge Point improved to 31-4 at the time and advanced to the 6A Region 3 Semifinal round against Pearland. Then on Thursday night, Nichols and Ridge Point beat the Oilers 6-2 in Game 1 of their best-of-three series.

Nichols will start for the Panthers Friday in Game 2.

Congratulations, Hunter Nichols, on being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!