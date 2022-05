HIGHLIGHTS: Friendswood knocks off Brenham to advance to Regional Finals

Friendswood matched up again at Brenham in the Regional semi-finals and in the end the Mustangs won the series 2-0.

The Mustangs will face either Lake Creek or Milby next week in the Region 3-5A Championship next week.

VYPE was on hand to catch the action. The the highlights below!