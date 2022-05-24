VYPE Original: The BLUEPRINT - North Shore’s secret to success

North Shore has become the brand in high school football for the state of Texas.

Under the direction of coach Jon Kay, the 'Stangs have won four UIL State Titles in eight years. That's insane. Kay was a defensive coach under former head coach David Aymond when North Shore won in 2003.

In The BLUEPRINT - VYPE goes inside the program like no other with Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta, who wrote a book "It's My Life" which chronicled North Shore's first State Title.

Click Here to Watch The BLUEPRINT.