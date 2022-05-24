RUNNIN’ EAGLES: Hobbs, Lunsford Lead Eagles At State Cross Country Meet

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL SENT BOTH THEIR MEN’S TEAM AND SEVERAL WOMEN’S INDIVIDUALS TO THE TAPPS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET IN NOVEMBER.

The men’s team finished 13th overall with 363 points and three finishers in the Top 75. The men were led by junior CJ Hobbs who took eighth place overall. Hobbs posted a time of 17:36.9. He was the top finisher in the TAPPS 5A race from Houston.

Hobbs was named to the TAPPS All-State Cross Country team.

“Definitely my goal going into the season was to place in the top 10 in the state,” Hobbs said. “It’s great for the resume to finish all-state for TAPPS, especially in 5A.”

Junior William Chapman placed 50th overall with a time of 19:43.4, senior Schuyler Clark came in 80th crossing at 20:46.1, sophomore John Going took 120th overall (22:21.7), junior Carson Bohannon placed 128th (22:35.4) and senior Stanford Tarkington took 145th (23:25.3).

Ad

The women were led by senior Grace Lunsford, who finished 71st overall with a time of 15:15.9. Sophomore Angelique Hlavinka-Maclin took 110th overall with a time of 16:29.8 and senior Elaine Sims posted a time of 21:38.9.