Class 6A/5A Softball/Baseball Playoff Roundup

A roundup of this weekend’s Greater Houston area Class 6A and Class 5A softball regional semifinals and baseball regional quarterfinals scores. Included are pairings for next week’s softball regional finals and baseball’s regional semifinals.
Baseball and softball teams at Lake Creek, Pearland and The Woodlands play on to next week.
SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASS 6A
REGION II
Mansfield Lake Ridge 2, Cypress Ranch 0
Game 1: Lake Ridge 11, Cypress Ranch 0
Game 2: Lake Ridge 5, Cypress Ranch 0
The Woodlands 2, Waco Midway 1
Game 1: Waco Midway 8, The Woodlands 7
Game 2: The Woodlands 15, Waco Midway 5
Game 3: The Woodlands 8, Waco Midway 7
Region II-6A Final: The Woodlands vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
REGION III
Pearland 2, Katy 1
Game 1: Katy 2, Pearland 1
Game 2: Pearland 1, Katy 0
Game 3: Pearland 9, Katy 4 (10)
Deer Park def. Seven Lakes
One-game playoff
Deer Park 10, Seven Lakes 0
Region III-6A Final: Pearland vs. Deer Park
CLASS 5A
REGION III
Lake Creek 2, Friendswood 0
Game 1: Lake Creek 8, Friendswood 0
Game 2: Lake Creek 10, Friendswood 0
Santa Fe def. Kingwood Park
One-game playoff
Santa Fe 9, Kingwood Park 0
Region III-5A Final: Lake Creek vs. Santa Fe
BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 6A
REGION II
The Woodlands 2, Grand Oaks 0
Game 1: The Woodlands 4, Grand Oaks 2
Game 2: The Woodlands 3, Grand Oaks 0
Region II-6A Semifinal: The Woodlands vs. Rockwall
Oak Ridge 2, Tomball 0
Game 1: Oak Ridge 6, Tomball 2
Game 2: Oak Ridge 8, Tomball 0
Region II-6A Semifinal: Oak Ridge vs. Rockwall-Heath
REGION III
Ridge Point 2, Tompkins 0
Game 1: Ridge Point 2, Tompkins 1
Game 2: Ridge Point 9, Tompkins 7
Region III-6A Semifinal: Ridge Point vs. Pearland
Pearland 2, Clear Creek 0
Game 1: Pearland 3, Clear Creek 2
Game 2: Pearland 6, Clear Creek 2
Region III-6A Semifinal: Pearland vs Ridge Point
Katy 2, Katy Taylor 0
Game 1: Katy 3, Katy Taylor 0
Game 2: Katy 3, Katy Taylor 2
Region III-6A Semifinal: Katy vs. Strake Jesuit
Strake Jesuit 2, Summer Creek 0
Game 1: Strake Jesuit 3, Summer Creek 2
Game 2: Strake Jesuit 14, Summer Creek 9
Region III-6A Semifinal: Strake Jesuit vs. Katy
CLASS 5A
REGION III
Lake Creek 2, Magnolia 0
Game 1: Lake Creek 10, Magnolia 2
Game 2: Lake Creek 7, Magnolia 5
Region III-5A Semifinal: Lake Creek vs. Milby
Milby 2, La Porte 1
Game 1: La Porte 5, Milby 4
Game 2: Milby 5, La Porte 1
Game 3: Milby 3, La Porte 2
Region III-5A Semifinal: Milby vs, Lake Creek
Friendswood 2, Crosby 0
Game 1: Friendswood 12, Crosby 0
Game 2: Friendswood 4, Crosby 1
Region III-5A Semifinal: Friendswood vs. Brenham