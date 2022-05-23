Class 6A/5A Softball/Baseball Playoff Roundup

A roundup of this weekend’s Greater Houston area Class 6A and Class 5A softball regional semifinals and baseball regional quarterfinals scores. Included are pairings for next week’s softball regional finals and baseball’s regional semifinals.

Baseball and softball teams at Lake Creek, Pearland and The Woodlands play on to next week.

SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 6A

REGION II

Mansfield Lake Ridge 2, Cypress Ranch 0

Game 1: Lake Ridge 11, Cypress Ranch 0

Game 2: Lake Ridge 5, Cypress Ranch 0

The Woodlands 2, Waco Midway 1

Game 1: Waco Midway 8, The Woodlands 7

Game 2: The Woodlands 15, Waco Midway 5

Game 3: The Woodlands 8, Waco Midway 7

Region II-6A Final: The Woodlands vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

REGION III

Pearland 2, Katy 1

Game 1: Katy 2, Pearland 1

Game 2: Pearland 1, Katy 0

Game 3: Pearland 9, Katy 4 (10)

Deer Park def. Seven Lakes

One-game playoff

Deer Park 10, Seven Lakes 0

Region III-6A Final: Pearland vs. Deer Park

CLASS 5A

REGION III

Lake Creek 2, Friendswood 0

Game 1: Lake Creek 8, Friendswood 0

Game 2: Lake Creek 10, Friendswood 0

Santa Fe def. Kingwood Park

One-game playoff

Santa Fe 9, Kingwood Park 0

Region III-5A Final: Lake Creek vs. Santa Fe

BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 6A

REGION II

The Woodlands 2, Grand Oaks 0

Game 1: The Woodlands 4, Grand Oaks 2

Game 2: The Woodlands 3, Grand Oaks 0

Region II-6A Semifinal: The Woodlands vs. Rockwall

Oak Ridge 2, Tomball 0

Game 1: Oak Ridge 6, Tomball 2

Game 2: Oak Ridge 8, Tomball 0

Region II-6A Semifinal: Oak Ridge vs. Rockwall-Heath

REGION III

Ridge Point 2, Tompkins 0

Game 1: Ridge Point 2, Tompkins 1

Game 2: Ridge Point 9, Tompkins 7

Region III-6A Semifinal: Ridge Point vs. Pearland

Pearland 2, Clear Creek 0

Game 1: Pearland 3, Clear Creek 2

Game 2: Pearland 6, Clear Creek 2

Region III-6A Semifinal: Pearland vs Ridge Point

Katy 2, Katy Taylor 0

Game 1: Katy 3, Katy Taylor 0

Game 2: Katy 3, Katy Taylor 2

Region III-6A Semifinal: Katy vs. Strake Jesuit

Strake Jesuit 2, Summer Creek 0

Game 1: Strake Jesuit 3, Summer Creek 2

Game 2: Strake Jesuit 14, Summer Creek 9

Region III-6A Semifinal: Strake Jesuit vs. Katy

CLASS 5A

REGION III

Lake Creek 2, Magnolia 0

Game 1: Lake Creek 10, Magnolia 2

Game 2: Lake Creek 7, Magnolia 5

Region III-5A Semifinal: Lake Creek vs. Milby

Milby 2, La Porte 1

Game 1: La Porte 5, Milby 4

Game 2: Milby 5, La Porte 1

Game 3: Milby 3, La Porte 2

Region III-5A Semifinal: Milby vs, Lake Creek

Friendswood 2, Crosby 0

Game 1: Friendswood 12, Crosby 0

Game 2: Friendswood 4, Crosby 1