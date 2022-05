The Houston Rockets, who had the worst record in the NBA this season will select third in the upcoming draft.

That was by virtue of Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery. The Orlando Magic won the lottery for the right to pick first overall.

Entering Tuesday night, Houston had a 14.5% chance of earning the top pick and a 52.1% of landing in the top 3.

Last year, the Rockets had the No. 2 selection and picked Jalen Green.

The NBA Draft takes place in New York on Thursday, June 23.