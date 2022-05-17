84º

Local Sports

Houston Astros place pitcher Jake Odorizzi on 15-day injured list, call up Seth Martinez from Sugar Land

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Jake Odorizzi, Astros, sports, Seth Martinez, Sugar Land Space Cowboys
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have placed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day injured list after the pitcher got hurt during Monday night’s game against the Red Sox.

The righthander got hurt in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game while running to cover first base. The Astros are calling the injury lower leg discomfort. The team did say the pitcher underwent an MRI on the injury on Monday and that they would have more updates when available.

So far this season, Odorizzi has a 3-2 record with a 3.13 ERA. He had only given up two earned runs over his previous 22 2/3 innings of work spanning four starts before the injury, a minuscule 0.79 ERA, and had not lost since April 20.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Astros called up pitcher Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email