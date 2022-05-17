Houston Astros place pitcher Jake Odorizzi on 15-day injured list, call up Seth Martinez from Sugar Land

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have placed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day injured list after the pitcher got hurt during Monday night’s game against the Red Sox.

The righthander got hurt in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game while running to cover first base. The Astros are calling the injury lower leg discomfort. The team did say the pitcher underwent an MRI on the injury on Monday and that they would have more updates when available.

So far this season, Odorizzi has a 3-2 record with a 3.13 ERA. He had only given up two earned runs over his previous 22 2/3 innings of work spanning four starts before the injury, a minuscule 0.79 ERA, and had not lost since April 20.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Astros called up pitcher Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land.