TAPPS baseball/softball playoff roundup

Fort Bend Christian Academy sent shockwaves through the TAPPS baseball and softball world Friday when the Eagles beat defending state champ Second Baptist, 11-7, at The Woodlands.

Fort Bend Christian Academy moves on to next week's TAPPS Final Four in Arlington.

The following is a total regional playoff roundup for TAPPS baseball and softball schools.

BASEBALL

DIVISION III

Friday’s Game

>> Northland Christian 7, First Baptist Christian 0

Saturday’s Game

>> Bay Area Christian School vs. Cypress Christian School

DIVISION II

Friday’s Games

>> Lutheran South Academy 17, Brentwood Christian School 1

>> Second Baptist School 10, St. Michael’s Catholic Academy 0

DIVISION I

Friday’s Games

>> Concordia Lutheran 5, San Antonio Christian 1

>> Game 1: Central Catholic 17, St. Pius 2 (5)

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III

Saturday’s Game

>> Bay Area Christian vs. Cypress Christian

DIVISION II

Friday’s Games

>> Fort Bend Christian Academy 11, Second Baptist School 7

>> Lutheran South Academy 9, Hyde Park High School 1

DIVISION I

Friday’s Game

>> Incarnate Word High School 8, St. Pius X 2

Saturday’s Game

>> St. Agnes Academy vs. Antonian College Prep