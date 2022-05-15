TAPPS baseball/softball playoff roundup

Fort Bend Christian Academy sent shockwaves through the TAPPS baseball and softball world Friday when the Eagles beat defending state champ Second Baptist, 11-7, at The Woodlands.
Fort Bend Christian Academy moves on to next week's TAPPS Final Four in Arlington.
The following is a total regional playoff roundup for TAPPS baseball and softball schools.
BASEBALL
DIVISION III
Friday’s Game
>> Northland Christian 7, First Baptist Christian 0
Saturday’s Game
>> Bay Area Christian School vs. Cypress Christian School
DIVISION II
Friday’s Games
>> Lutheran South Academy 17, Brentwood Christian School 1
>> Second Baptist School 10, St. Michael’s Catholic Academy 0
DIVISION I
Friday’s Games
>> Concordia Lutheran 5, San Antonio Christian 1
>> Game 1: Central Catholic 17, St. Pius 2 (5)
SOFTBALL
DIVISION III
Saturday’s Game
>> Bay Area Christian vs. Cypress Christian
DIVISION II
Friday’s Games
>> Fort Bend Christian Academy 11, Second Baptist School 7
>> Lutheran South Academy 9, Hyde Park High School 1
DIVISION I
Friday’s Game
>> Incarnate Word High School 8, St. Pius X 2
Saturday’s Game
>> St. Agnes Academy vs. Antonian College Prep