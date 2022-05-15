MOVING ON: Houston area 6A/5A softball/baseball playoff roundup

(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Houston-area Class 6A and Class 5A softball regional quarterfinals and baseball area playoffs are in the books.

Here’s a wrap-up of this week’s playoff games, including pairings for next week’s softball regional semifinals and baseball regional quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

REGION II

Cypress Ranch 2, Bridgeland 1

Game 1: Cypress Ranch 5, Bridgeland 1 Game 2: Bridgeland 11, Cypress Ranch 2 Game 3: Cypress Ranch 5, Bridgeland 2

Next: Cypress Ranch (25-13) vs. Lake Ridge (27-6)

The Woodlands 2, Grand Oaks 11

Game 1: The Woodlands 5, Grand Oaks 2 Game 2: Grand Oaks 17, The Woodlands 13 Game 3: The Woodlands 14, Grand Oaks 11

Next: The Woodlands (23-13) vs. Waco Midway (30-6)

REGION III

Katy 2, Cinco Ranch 0

Game 1: Katy 7, Cinco Ranch 2 Game 2: Katy 10, Cinco Ranch 0 (6)

Next: Katy (29-4) vs. Pearland (30-7)

Pearland 2, Clear Springs 0

Game 1: Pearland 3, Clear Springs 2 (8) Game 2: Pearland 4, Clear Springs 0

Next: Pearland (30-7) vs. Katy (29-4)

Seven Lakes 2, George Ranch 1

Game 1: Seven Lakes 2, George Ranch 1 Game 2: George Ranch 3, Seven Lakes 2 Game 3: Seven Lakes 7, George Ranch 3

Next: Seven Lakes (22-11) vs. Deer Park (37-4)

Deer Park 2, Brazoswood 1

Game 1: Brazoswood 8, Deer Park 0 Game 2: Deer Park 9, Brazoswood 4 Game 3: Deer Park 3, Brazoswood 2

Next: Deer Park (37-4) vs. Seven Lakes (22-11)

Class 5A

REGION III

Lake Creek 2, Waller 0

Game 1: Lake Creek 5, Waller 3 Game 2: Lake Creek 7, Waller 3 (9)

Next: Lake Creek (35-0) vs. Friendswood (30-7)

Friendswood 2, Crosby 1

Game 1: Friendswood 7, Crosby 3 Game 2: Crosby 6, Friendswood 1 Game 3: Friendswood 10, Crosby 0

Next: Friendswood (30-7) vs. Lake Creek (35-0)

Kingwood Park 2, Brenham 0

Game 1: Kingwood Park 4, Brenham 3 Game 2: Kingwood 5, Brenham 3

Next: Kingwood Park (28-12) vs. Santa Fe (30-4)

Santa Fe 2, Foster 0

Game 1: Santa Fe 1, Foster 0 Game 2: Santa Fe 2, Foster 0

Next: Santa Fe (30-4) vs. Kingwood Park (28-12)

Strake Jesuit is one of 18 Houston area baseball teams advancing to next week's regional quarterfinals.VYPE Media

BASEBALL

Class 6A

REGION II

Oak Ridge 2, Klein Oak 0

Game 1: Oak Ridge 11, Klein Oak 8 Game 2: Oak Ridge 6, Klein Oak 5

Next: Oak Ridge (24-8-2) vs. Tomball (16-7)

Tomball 2, Willis 0

Game 1: Tomball 8, Willis 6 Game 2: Tomball 7, Willis 1

Next: Tomball (17-7) vs. Oak Ridge (24-8-2)

The Woodlands 2, Cypress Ranch 1

Game 1: The Woodlands 8, Cy Ranch 3 Game 2: Cy Ranch 3, The Woodlands 0 Game 3: The Woodlands 4, Cypress Ranch 1

Next: The Woodlands (22-9) vs. Grand Oaks

Grand Oaks 2, Tomball Memorial 1

Game 1: Grand Oaks 4, Tomball Memorial 3 Game 2: Tomball Memorial 3, Grand Oaks 2 Game 3: Grand Oaks 5, Tomball Memorial 4

Next: Grand Oaks vs. The Woodlands (22-9)

REGION III

Ridge Point 2, Westside 0

Game 1: Ridge Point 2, Westside 1 (8) Game 2: Ridge Point 5, Westside 1

Next: Ridge Point (26-3) vs. Tompkins (29-2)

Clear Creek 2, North Shore 0

Game 1: Clear Creek 7, North Shore 4 Game 2: Clear Creek 3, North Shore 1

Next: Clear Creek (19-12-1) vs. Pearland (31-7-1)

Pearland 2, West Brook 0

Game 1: Pearland 5, West Brook 2 Game 2: Pearland 2, West Brook 0

Next: Pearland (31-7-1) vs. Clear Creek (19-12-1)

Katy 2, Jersey Village 1

Game 1: Katy 7, Jersey Village 0 Game 2: Katy 7, Jersey Village 4

Next: Katy (27-7) vs. Katy Taylor (24-13)

Katy Taylor 2, Cy-Fair 1

Game 1: Katy Taylor 4, Cy-Fair 3 (8) Game 2: Cy-Fair 3, Katy Taylor 2 Game 3: Katy Taylor 1, Cy-Fair 0

Next: Katy Taylor (24-13) vs. Katy (27-7)

Tompkins 2, Lamar 1

Game 1: Tompkins 3, Lamar 0 Game 2: Lamar 5, Tompkins 4 Game 3: Tompkins 6, Lamar 4

Next: Tompkins (29-2) vs. Ridge Point (26-3)

Strake Jesuit 2, Deer Park 1

Game 1: Strake Jesuit 3, Deer Park 1 (8) Game 2: Deer Park 5, Strake Jesuit 2 Game 3: Strake Jesuit 3, Deer Park 2

Next: Strake Jesuit (25-9-2) vs. Summer Creek (27-6-1)

Summer Creek 2, Clear Falls 1

Game 1: Summer Creek 7, Clear Falls 2 Game 2: Clear Falls 10, Summer Creek 0 (6) Game 3: Summer Creek 4, Clear Falls 2

Next: Summer Creek (27-6-1) vs. Strake Jesuit (25-9-2)

Class 5A

REGION III

Lake Creek def. Austin McCallum

Lake Creek 6, McCallum 1

Next: Lake Creek (19-4) vs. Magnolia (18-8-1)

Magnolia def. Pflugerville Weiss

Magnolia 10, Pflugerville Weiss 0 (5)

Next: Magnolia (18-8-1) vs. Lake Creek (19-4)

Friendswood 2, Waltrip 0

Game 1: Friendswood 8, Waltrip 0 Game 2: Friendswood 12, Waltrip 0 (5)

Next: Friendswood (19-6-1) vs. Crosby (26-5-3)

Crosby 2, Fulshear 1

Game 1: Crosby 11, Fulshear 2 Game 2: Fulshear 8, Crosby 0 Game 3: Crosby 1, Fulshear 0

Next: Crosby (26-5-3) vs. Friendswood (19-6-1)

La Porte 2, Foster 1

Game 1: Foster 8, La Porte 6 Game 2: La Porte 10, Foster 2 Game 3: La Porte 7, Foster 0

Next: La Porte (18-10) vs. Milby

Milby 2, Santa Fe 1

Game 1: Milby 2, Santa Fe 1 Game 2: Santa Fe 6, Milby 5 Game 3 Milby 7, Santa Fe 6

Next: Milby vs. La Porte (18-10)