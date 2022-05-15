Houston area 6A/5A softball/baseball playoff roundup

(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Four Houston-area Class 6A and Class 5A softball regional quarterfinals matchups and 11 6A/5A baseball area playoff matchups are in the books.

The softball and baseball teams at Pearland, Katy and Lake Creek have already punched their tickets to continue their respective seasons next week.

Here’s a look at scores through Friday’s action, with a lot of series to be decided on Saturday and potentially Monday.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

REGION II

Cypress Ranch 2, Bridgeland 1

Game 1: Cypress Ranch 5, Bridgeland 1 Game 2: Bridgeland 11, Cypress Ranch 2 Game 3: Cypress Ranch 5, Bridgeland 2

The Woodlands vs. Grand Oaks

Game 1: The Woodlands 5, Grand Oaks 2 Game 2: Grand Oaks 17, The Woodlands 13 Game 3: Noon, Saturday, at Magnolia High

REGION III

Katy 2, Cinco Ranch 0

Game 1: Katy 7, Cinco Ranch 2 Game 2: Katy 10, Cinco Ranch 0 (6)

Pearland 2, Clear Springs 0

Game 1: Pearland 3, Clear Springs 2 (8) Game 2: Pearland 4, Clear Springs 0

George Ranch vs. Seven Lakes

Game 1: Seven Lakes 2, George Ranch 1 Game 2: George Ranch 3, Seven Lakes 2 Game 3: 10 a.m. Saturday, at George Ranch High

Deer Park vs. Brazoswood

Game 1: Brazoswood 8, Deer Park 0 Game 2: Deer Park 9, Brazoswood 4 Game 3: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Alvin High

Class 5A

REGION III

Lake Creek 2, Waller 0

Game 1: Lake Creek 5, Waller 3 Game 2: Lake Creek 7, Waller 3 (9)

Friendswood vs. Crosby

Game 1: Friendswood 7, Crosby 3 Game 2: Crosby 6, Friendswood 1 Game 3: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, at Clear Lake High

Kingwood Park vs. Brenham

Game 1: Kingwood Park 4, Brenham 3 Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jordan HS Game 3 (if needed): After Game 2

Santa Fe vs. Foster

Game 1: Santa Fe 1, Foster 0 Game 2: 11 a.m., Saturday, at Shadow Creek High Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m., Monday, at Shadow Creek High

BASEBALL

Class 6A

REGION II

Oak Ridge 2, Klein Oak 0

Game 1: Oak Ridge 11, Klein Oak 8 Game 2: Oak Ridge 6, Klein Oak 5

Tomball 2, Willis 0

Game 1: Tomball 8, Willis 6 Game 2: Tomball 7, Willis 1

Cypress Ranch vs. The Woodlands

Game 1: The Woodlands 8, Cy Ranch 3 Game 2: Cy Ranch 3, The Woodlands 0 Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, at Cypress Falls High

Tomball Memorial vs. Grand Oaks

Game 1: Grand Oaks 4, Tomball Memorial 3 Game 2: Tomball Memorial 3, Grand Oaks 2 Game 3: 1 p.m., Saturday, at Tomball Memorial High

REGION III

Ridge Point 2, Westside 0

Game 1: Ridge Point 2, Westside 1 (8) Game 2: Ridge Point 5, Westside 1

Clear Creek 2, North Shore 0

Game 1: Clear Creek 7, North Shore 4 Game 2: Clear Creek 3, North Shore 1

Pearland 2, West Brook 0

Game 1: Pearland 5, West Brook 2 Game 2: Pearland 2, West Brook 0

Katy 2, Jersey Village 1

Game 1: Katy 7, Jersey Village 0 Game 2: Katy 7, Jersey Village 4

Katy Taylor 2, Cy-Fair 1

Game 1: Katy Taylor 4, Cy-Fair 3 (8) Game 2: Cy-Fair 3, Katy Taylor 2 Game 3: Katy Taylor 1, Cy-Fair 0

Tompkins vs. Lamar

Game 1: Tompkins 3, Lamar 0 Game 2: Lamar 5, Tompkins 4 Game 3: 7 p.m., Saturday, at Stratford High

Strake Jesuit vs. Deer Park

Game 1: Strake Jesuit 3, Deer Park 1 (8) Game 2: Deer Park 5, Strake Jesuit 2 Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday, at Strake Jesuit High

Clear Falls vs. Summer Creek

Game 1: Summer Creek 7, Clear Falls 2 Game 2: Clear Falls 10, Summer Creek 0 (6) Game 3: Noon, Saturday, at Baytown Lee High

Class 5A

REGION III

Lake Creek def. Austin McCallum

Lake Creek 6, McCallum 1

Magnolia def. Pflugerville Weiss

Magnolia 10, Pflugerville Weiss 0 (5)

Friendswood 2, Waltrip 0

Game 1: Friendswood 8, Waltrip 0 Game 2: Friendswood 12, Waltrip 0 (5)

Crosby 2, Fulshear 1

Game 1: Crosby 11, Fulshear 2 Game 2: Fulshear 8, Crosby 0 Game 3: Crosby 1, Fulshear 0

Foster vs. La Porte

Game 1: Foster 8, La Porte 6 Game 2: La Porte 10, Foster 2 Game 3: 8 p.m. Saturday, at Manvel High

Milby vs. Santa Fe

Game 1: Milby 2, Santa Fe 1 Game 2: 4 p.m., Saturday, at Santa Fe High Game 3 (if needed): After Game 2