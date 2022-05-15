Houston area 6A/5A softball/baseball playoff roundup

Four Houston-area Class 6A and Class 5A softball regional quarterfinals matchups and 11 6A/5A baseball area playoff matchups are in the books.
The softball and baseball teams at Pearland, Katy and Lake Creek have already punched their tickets to continue their respective seasons next week.
Here’s a look at scores through Friday’s action, with a lot of series to be decided on Saturday and potentially Monday.
SOFTBALL
Class 6A
REGION II
Cypress Ranch 2, Bridgeland 1
Game 1: Cypress Ranch 5, Bridgeland 1 Game 2: Bridgeland 11, Cypress Ranch 2 Game 3: Cypress Ranch 5, Bridgeland 2
The Woodlands vs. Grand Oaks
Game 1: The Woodlands 5, Grand Oaks 2 Game 2: Grand Oaks 17, The Woodlands 13 Game 3: Noon, Saturday, at Magnolia High
REGION III
Katy 2, Cinco Ranch 0
Game 1: Katy 7, Cinco Ranch 2 Game 2: Katy 10, Cinco Ranch 0 (6)
Pearland 2, Clear Springs 0
Game 1: Pearland 3, Clear Springs 2 (8) Game 2: Pearland 4, Clear Springs 0
George Ranch vs. Seven Lakes
Game 1: Seven Lakes 2, George Ranch 1 Game 2: George Ranch 3, Seven Lakes 2 Game 3: 10 a.m. Saturday, at George Ranch High
Deer Park vs. Brazoswood
Game 1: Brazoswood 8, Deer Park 0 Game 2: Deer Park 9, Brazoswood 4 Game 3: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Alvin High
Class 5A
REGION III
Lake Creek 2, Waller 0
Game 1: Lake Creek 5, Waller 3 Game 2: Lake Creek 7, Waller 3 (9)
Friendswood vs. Crosby
Game 1: Friendswood 7, Crosby 3 Game 2: Crosby 6, Friendswood 1 Game 3: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, at Clear Lake High
Kingwood Park vs. Brenham
Game 1: Kingwood Park 4, Brenham 3 Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jordan HS Game 3 (if needed): After Game 2
Santa Fe vs. Foster
Game 1: Santa Fe 1, Foster 0 Game 2: 11 a.m., Saturday, at Shadow Creek High Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m., Monday, at Shadow Creek High
BASEBALL
Class 6A
REGION II
Oak Ridge 2, Klein Oak 0
Game 1: Oak Ridge 11, Klein Oak 8 Game 2: Oak Ridge 6, Klein Oak 5
Tomball 2, Willis 0
Game 1: Tomball 8, Willis 6 Game 2: Tomball 7, Willis 1
Cypress Ranch vs. The Woodlands
Game 1: The Woodlands 8, Cy Ranch 3 Game 2: Cy Ranch 3, The Woodlands 0 Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, at Cypress Falls High
Tomball Memorial vs. Grand Oaks
Game 1: Grand Oaks 4, Tomball Memorial 3 Game 2: Tomball Memorial 3, Grand Oaks 2 Game 3: 1 p.m., Saturday, at Tomball Memorial High
REGION III
Ridge Point 2, Westside 0
Game 1: Ridge Point 2, Westside 1 (8) Game 2: Ridge Point 5, Westside 1
Clear Creek 2, North Shore 0
Game 1: Clear Creek 7, North Shore 4 Game 2: Clear Creek 3, North Shore 1
Pearland 2, West Brook 0
Game 1: Pearland 5, West Brook 2 Game 2: Pearland 2, West Brook 0
Katy 2, Jersey Village 1
Game 1: Katy 7, Jersey Village 0 Game 2: Katy 7, Jersey Village 4
Katy Taylor 2, Cy-Fair 1
Game 1: Katy Taylor 4, Cy-Fair 3 (8) Game 2: Cy-Fair 3, Katy Taylor 2 Game 3: Katy Taylor 1, Cy-Fair 0
Tompkins vs. Lamar
Game 1: Tompkins 3, Lamar 0 Game 2: Lamar 5, Tompkins 4 Game 3: 7 p.m., Saturday, at Stratford High
Strake Jesuit vs. Deer Park
Game 1: Strake Jesuit 3, Deer Park 1 (8) Game 2: Deer Park 5, Strake Jesuit 2 Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday, at Strake Jesuit High
Clear Falls vs. Summer Creek
Game 1: Summer Creek 7, Clear Falls 2 Game 2: Clear Falls 10, Summer Creek 0 (6) Game 3: Noon, Saturday, at Baytown Lee High
Class 5A
REGION III
Lake Creek def. Austin McCallum
Lake Creek 6, McCallum 1
Magnolia def. Pflugerville Weiss
Magnolia 10, Pflugerville Weiss 0 (5)
Friendswood 2, Waltrip 0
Game 1: Friendswood 8, Waltrip 0 Game 2: Friendswood 12, Waltrip 0 (5)
Crosby 2, Fulshear 1
Game 1: Crosby 11, Fulshear 2 Game 2: Fulshear 8, Crosby 0 Game 3: Crosby 1, Fulshear 0
Foster vs. La Porte
Game 1: Foster 8, La Porte 6 Game 2: La Porte 10, Foster 2 Game 3: 8 p.m. Saturday, at Manvel High
Milby vs. Santa Fe
Game 1: Milby 2, Santa Fe 1 Game 2: 4 p.m., Saturday, at Santa Fe High Game 3 (if needed): After Game 2