The Program: Fort Bend Marshall boys, girls track capture 2022 T&F State Championships

AUSTIN - When Lloyd Banks took over as the Director of Track & Field a couple of years ago at Fort Bend Marshall, this was the day that he dreamed of.

The day where he could see both the boys and girls track & field teams filing into the stands inside Michael A. Meyers with each team holding a State Championship trophy on the same night.

Saturday was that night.

Fort Bend Marshall girls captured their second-straight State Championship with 75 points, while the boys claimed the program's fifth in seven seasons with 64 points. It is the first time since 2018 a program in the UIL has won boys and girls track and field team State Championships.

"Everybody in the program has the same mindset," Banks said. "They move the same as a coaching staff. A lot of sacrifices were made, resiliency of the kids working their tails off. I love them to death. Proud of them. Proud of what we're doing. I'm just a happy coach right now."

The girls team led by FB Marshall alum Shahira Ehiemua was new to a season where they were the defending State Champions, and everyone was hunting for them.

From the go, the Lady Buffs were the favorites all season long to do what they did on Saturday night. Winning back-to-back team state crowns put them in a new class.

"We wanted to make some noise," Ehiemua said. "Marshall has always been a program that has been on top. The boys have continuously won championships in the past. For the girls to just come do it means a lot for everybody. We're one big family out here."

For the seniors the night was full of tears of joy, hugs and pure celebration.

Senior Tairah Johnson won back-to-back 100-meter hurdles State Championships with her performance on Saturday. Johnson was also a part of the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams that finished second overall.

Johnson, who is signed to North Carolina A&T, feels like she and her teammates have left their mark on the Lady Buffs program forever.

"It feels great, it makes me feel like I'm a part of a legacy," Johnson said. "[My teammates] mean a lot to me. It's a sister bond."

Christopher Brinkley, who anchored the State Championship winning Buffs 4x400-meter relay team also wanted to go out with a bang on the track he will call home next fall.

Brinkley, who was donning a black cowboy hat after the victory inspired by Tyra Davis, was glad to take care of some unfinished business in 2022.

"Last year was a major upset," Brinkley said referring to 2021 where they finished third as a team behind champion Frisco Liberty and Manvel. "We didn't do what we had to do. To come out and do it on my home track come Fall 2022 feels great."

Friday's Top Houston Performers

5A Girls High Jump – Kaci Andrus (Barbers Hill) – 3rd place (5-feet-6-inches) 5A Boys High Jump – Keandre Jones (Port Arthur Memorial) – State Champion (6-feet-8-inches) 5A Boys Shot Put – Alex Williams (Manvel) – State Champion (56-feet-3.50-inches) 5A Girls Long Jump – Sanaria Butler (Port Neches-Groves) – State Champion (19-feet-7.75-inches), Genesis Griffin (Fort Bend Marshall) – 3rd place (19-feet-4.75-inches) 5A Boys Shot Put Wheelchair – Ke’Sean Paire (Woodville) – State Champion (28-feet-2-inches) 5A Girls Triple Jump – Sanaria Butler (Port Neches-Groves) – 3rd place (41-feet-1-inch) 5A Boys Triple Jump – Kedrick Reescano (New Caney) – 2nd place (48-feet-1.50-inches); Jayden Thrower (Barbers Hill) – 3rd place (47-feet-3.25-inches) 5A Girls 4x100 – Fort Bend Marshall – 2nd place (46.26) 5A Girls 800-meter – Tiyan Ogbeide (Katy Jordan) – 3rd place (2:11.87) 5A Boys 800-meter – Trenton Burningham (Kingwood Park) – 3rd place (1:55.10) 5A Girls 100-meter Hurdles – Tairah Johnson (FB Marshall) – State Champion (13.62) 5A Boys 110-meter Hurdles – Arveyon Davis (FB Marshall) – 3rd place (13.78) 5A Girls 4x200 - Fort Bend Marshall - 2nd place (1:38.05) 5A Boys 4x200 - Fort Bend Marshall - State Champion (1:23.60) 5A Girls 400 meter - Sanaria Butler (Port Neches-Groves) - 2nd place (54.73) 5A Boys 400 meter - Cameron Chin (Baytown Sterling) - State Champion (47.05) 5A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles - Desirae Roberts (FB Marshall) - 2nd (42.73) 5A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - Chris Brinkley (FB Marshall) - 3rd place (36.74) 5A Girls 4x400 - Fort Bend Marshall - 3rd place (3:48.23) 5A Boys 4x400 - Fort Bend Marshall - State Champion (3:14.60)