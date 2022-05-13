KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Brook’s Camryn Dickson

Congratulatoins to Camryn Dickson of Clear Brook High School for being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

This week our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is a track and field standout at Clear Brook High School.

Senior Camryn Dickson shines in the 200 meters and won at regionals. She will now compete this weekend at the UIL track and field state championships in Austin.

Dickson has excelled despite being challenged and dealing with scoliosis throughout her life.

She has still shined on the track and will run for Texas A&M starting next year.

Congratulations, Camryn!

KPRC 2 Sports DIrector Randy McIlvoy’s full story on Camryn Dickson is above in the video.