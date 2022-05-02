Giving Back: Eisenhower QB Zacchaeus Henry helps homeless man

HOUSTON - Using a piece of cardboard as a makeshift bed, Nathan laid on the grass underneath the shade of a tree on the side of the road in the Acres Homes community.

Nathan is homeless. He is addicted to crack. He hadn’t had a haircut in nearly two years, and recently found out that his daughter had passed away in January.

Nathan was alone on the side of the road until Zacchaeus Henry walked up during the last weekend in April. The 17-year-old wanted to help.

“I feel like God put all of us on this earth with a purpose and I feel like my purpose is to help others,” Henry said.

Henry gifted Nathan with a meal from Raising Canes. A pair of Jordan 1’s and white Air Force Ones. Two new shirts, underwear, a mask, blanket, deodorant a backpack and $22.

Then, the aspiring barber gave him his first haircut in 17 months.

“I feel like a haircut can change a person’s life,” Henry said. “It is a self-esteem booster, self-love booster and can make you want to do more as a person because when you look good... you feel good, and you do good.”

many homeless men in Houston with a story. I decided to give back to my Acres Homes community. I am a 17 year old who is blessed ; cost very little to me but he told me when he got out the chair “ I feel like a whole new person” pic.twitter.com/KO51oFWWvp — Zacchaeus Henry (@ZacchaeusHenry) May 1, 2022

Giving back is something Henry has been taught during his upbringing.

Acres Homes is the community is father Eric was born and raised in. When he was just 17, he went to federal prison for four years. Now, at 40, he has brought his family back to where he was raised and just finished building a home from the ground up.

“He is my mentor, provider and role mode,” Henry said. “Growing up he taught me the difference between right and wrong and being a good person. This is why I try to help others in any aspect of their lives rich or poor because I know at any point of my life I may be in their position and would want or need help. At the end of the day, we are all human.”

These kinds of life lessons are what Eisenhower football coach Eric Jackson talks about every day to his team, which Henry is the quarterback of.

The veteran coach and his staff relate football to life all the time. How to handle success, how to handle adversity and the life-long lessons that come with it.

Now, Jackson has his soon-to-be senior starting quarterback as a prime example for his next lesson.

“It makes me proud; we are always talking about caring about people caring about each other,” Jackson said. “To see him help him out makes me feel good and the whole team feel good. It just shows you the type of kids we have. They care about people’s welfare and doing the right thing.”

While Henry was helping Nathan out, he and a friend made a video blog post from their day.

It included him giving Nathan the items, driving around in his car and even giving him his haircut. Henry posted it to his TikTok, @exclusive.fadez, and his Twitter account.

In less than 24 hours, it had been viewed over 10,000 times.

“I hope when people see my video, they feel inspired because I know at a young age you feel like you can’t do much to make a difference,” Henry said. “But you can make a change in your community at any age.”

This summer, Henry is set to host his first pop-up shop in June to continue to give back to his community. The event will have vendors, live entertainment and food.

A 17-year-old looking to change the world. With the name Zacchaeus, who in the bible was known for his generosity, it all makes sense doesn’t it?