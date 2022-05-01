Austin loses Stuver to injury, beats Houston behind Driussi

Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodríguez, center, leaps over Austin FC's Diego Fagúndez, bottom, during the first half of a MLS soccer match Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Sebastian Driussi scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season — finding the net in the 66th minute — to spark Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Sebastian Ferreira staked the Dynamo (3-3-3) to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute when he scored from near midfield after catching Houston keeper Brad Stuver off his line. Stuver was injured on the save attempt when he crashed into the back of the net and had to leave on a stretcher. The 31-year-old suffered a right knee laceration upon falling on the back stanchion of the goal.

“Real significant laceration across his knee, structurally everything looks good,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said of Stuver’s injury. “They may keep him overnight to make sure they clean that up and stitch it up properly, but everything structurally looks good. It was a tough knock and the guys responded from that, but good win. Obviously Brad’s in our thoughts and he should be fine in the coming weeks. But awesome performance by the guys tonight and really proud of them to get three points on the road (in) a difficult place.”

Austin (6-1-2) pulled even in the 39th minute when Dani Pereira took a crossing pass from Ethan Finlay and finished for his first career MLS goal.

Diego Fagúndez and Julio Cascante picked up assists on Driussi's game-winner. Austin has won four straight in extending its unbeaten streak to six.

Both Austin and the Dynamo had eight shots. Houston had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Andrew Tarbell saved all five shots he faced in relief of Stuver. Steve Clark saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.

